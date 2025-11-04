Tunisia vows to avoid "transit zone" status, repatriates 10,000 illegal migrants in 2025

Tunisia has repatriated about 10,000 illegal migrants so far this year, most of them from sub-Saharan African countries, Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti said on Tuesday, as the North African country faces pressure from the European Union to stem crossings across the Mediterranean.

Nafti told lawmakers that the repatriations were carried out through a voluntary return programme coordinated with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), with weekly flights arranged to help migrants return home.