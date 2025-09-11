Tunisia says alleged drone attack on activist flotilla was "orchestrated"

Tunisia said on Wednesday the "assault" on a ship at Sidi Bou Said port was "orchestrated," after the pro-Palestine group Global Sumud Flotilla claimed that one of its boats was “attacked” by a drone in the second such strike in two days.
GSF is set to sail for Gaza in an effort to break Israel's naval blockade, following two nights of alleged "drone attacks" on key vessels in the convoy which organisers described as, “deliberate attempts by Israel to disrupt the mission.”
The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment.
There were no injuries, and civil protection authorities brought a fire on the boat under control on Wednesday night.
The Tunisian Interior Ministry, which did not accuse any party or country, said in a statement that it was conducting investigations into the alleged drone attack.
The flotilla, which includes hundreds of activist influencers and dozens of boats, is supported by delegations from 44 countries, including controversial Swedish influencer Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortagua.
Israel has maintained a blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, saying it is needed to prevent weapons smuggling.
The blockade has remained in place through the current war, which began when Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, Israeli tallies showed.
Israel sealed off Gaza by land in early March, letting in no supplies for three months. Israel has said Hamas was diverting the aid.
