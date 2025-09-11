Tunisia says alleged drone attack on activist flotilla was "orchestrated"

Tunisia said on Wednesday the "assault" on a ship at Sidi Bou Said port was "orchestrated," after the pro-Palestine group Global Sumud Flotilla claimed that one of its boats was “attacked” by a drone in the second such strike in two days.

GSF is set to sail for Gaza in an effort to break Israel's naval blockade, following two nights of alleged "drone attacks" on key vessels in the convoy which organisers described as, “deliberate attempts by Israel to disrupt the mission.”