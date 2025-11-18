Trump supports escalated efforts to target cartels in Mexico, Colombia

Asked at an event in the Oval Office whether he backed similar ground strikes in Mexico to stem drug trafficking, Trump said: “OK with me, whatever we have to do to stop drugs.”

While he stopped short of announcing any direct US military intervention, he later raised the prospect of targeting cocaine laboratories in Colombia.

“Would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it personally,” Trump said. “I didn’t say I’m doing it, but I would be proud to do it because we’re going to save millions of lives.”