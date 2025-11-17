Trump hints at talks with Maduro amid massive US military buildup

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States may open talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who faces escalating pressure from Washington amid a massive US military buildup in the Caribbean.

It was one of the first signs of a possible path toward defusing an increasingly tense situation in the region as the US wages a campaign of deadly strikes against drug trafficking boats off the Venezuelan coast and in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

"We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we'll see how that turns out," Trump told reporters on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Florida, before getting on a flight back to Washington. "They would like to talk."