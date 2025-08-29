Trial begins for Eagle S captain, two others over cable damage incident

A court in Finland's capital of Helsinki has begun hearing the case against the captain and two officers of the oil tanker Eagle S, which had become involved in a cable damage incident late last year.

Prosecutors allege that on Christmas Day 2024, the Cook Islands-flagged vessel dragged its 11-tonne anchor for nearly 90 kilometres across the seabed, severing the Estlink Two power interconnector between Finland and Estonia along with four telecommunications cables.