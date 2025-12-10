Top Trump aides brief congress, as Trump open to broader Latin America campaign

President Donald Trump's top national security advisers briefed members of congress about the administration's campaign against Venezuelan drug traffickers on Tuesday, as the president suggested he could extend US military operations to Mexico and Colombia.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and CIA Director John Ratcliffe held a classified briefing for congress' "gang of eight" representing intelligence committee and senate and house of representatives leaders from both parties after members of congress clamored for more information.

Democrats emerged from the meeting dissatisfied. "I asked them what their strategy is, and what they were doing, and again, did not get satisfying answers at all," Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told reporters after the briefing.