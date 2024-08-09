Three people indicted in US for smuggling of Iran-bound weapons by sea

Pahlawan is currently awaiting trial, while the Mir'Kazei brothers remain at large, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed via a statement released on Thursday, August 8.

According to the court documents, the Mir'Kazeis work for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Pahlawan is a Pakistani citizen who allegedly worked for the Mir’kazei brothers as the captain of a smuggling vessel known as a dhow, named Yunus, which is owned by Shahab Mir'Kazei.