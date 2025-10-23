Three jailed following botched drug importation by boat off Western Australia in 2023

Three men who sank a drug-filled pleasure boat in the waters off Western Australia in 2023 have been sentenced to a combined 29 years and six months' imprisonment for their roles in a botched plot to import more than 300 kg of cocaine into the state, the Australian Border Force said in a press release.

The three men, aged 38, 47 and 51, each pleaded guilty to one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, contrary to section 307.1 of the Criminal Code.