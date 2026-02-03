Tankers linked to alleged $130m crude transfer released by Malaysia

Known location for ship-to-ship transfers

The waters off Malaysia are known as a regular site for illegal ship-to-ship transfers, where oil is moved between tankers at sea to obscure their origin or evade sanctions. Malaysian authorities vowed last year to crack down on the practice.

In response to questions from Reuters, Muhammad Suffi's office identified the vessels as the Nora and the Rcelebra, and said the tankers were managed by agents from Penang appointed by the ships' owners. The ships were released on a bond of MYR300,000 ($76,400), but remained under investigation for conducting ship-to-ship activities without permission.

"The case...is awaiting further instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor for court proceedings," Muhammad Suffi's office said. The agency did not identify the origin of the oil or the tankers.