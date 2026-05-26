Tanker crewman charged in US for importing over 220 kg of cocaine

Authorities in the US have arrested a Filipino national on a federal criminal complaint charging him with smuggling 227 kg of cocaine on an oil tanker inbound from Ecuador to El Segundo, narcotics that were intended to be delivered to a Mexican drug cartel, the US Justice Department said on Friday, May 22.

Ceasar Tubay Gelacio, Jr., 43, has been charged with importation of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Thursday, May 21, and he made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon (local time) in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, earlier this month, law enforcement was notified that the Greek-owned and Liberian-flagged oil tanker Aquatravesia, whose last port of call was Ecuador, was inbound to the United States carrying kilogram quantities of drugs intended to be delivered to a Mexican cartel.