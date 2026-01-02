Tanker crew released after being held hostage by pirates for nearly a month

Nine crewmembers of a commercial vessel who have been held hostage by pirates were released from captivity nearly a month after they were abducted.
The sailors were working as crew on board the Portuguese-flagged LPG tanker CGAS Saturn when their ship was boarded by an unknown number of perpetrators while underway off the coast of Equatorial Guinea on December 3, 2025.
The ship's 13-strong crew were all rounded up but only nine were kidnapped. The pirates also reportedly took some of the crew's personal belongings.
The remaining four crewmembers later brought the ship to an unnamed West African port and contacted the local authorities.
Of the crewmembers who were left on the ship, one suffered minor injuries during the unauthorised boarding and was later treated in hospital.
Denmark-based Christiania Gas, owner of CGAS Saturn, said earlier this week that the nine recently freed sailors were being repatriated.
The company did not disclose the names or nationalities of the nine crewmembers. However, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that one of the sailors was a Polish national and that he has since been reunited with his family.