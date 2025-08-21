Tanker captain denies wrongdoing in Baltic Sea cable cut case

The Georgian captain of an oil tanker that damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea in late 2024 denied any wrongdoing, describing the incident as "a marine accident" in an interview with Finland's public broadcaster on Thursday.

Captain Davit Vadatchkoria and first and second officers of the Eagle S oil tanker face charges in Helsinki court next Monday over the cutting of power and telecommunications cables last December by dragging the vessel's anchor some 90 kilometres along the Gulf of Finland on its way west from a Russian oil port.