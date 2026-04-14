Swedish authorities catch ship flushing coal residues into Baltic Sea

The master of the bulk carrier Hui Yuan has been permitted to depart Sweden after admitting to a breach of the environmental code and depositing funds for future fines.

This follows an incident on April 11, where a surveillance aircraft spotted the Panama-flagged ship flushing coal residues into the Baltic Sea.

Acting on behalf of the Swedish Prosecution Authority, the crew of the patrol vessel KBV 003 boarded the vessel outside Ystad at 08:00 on April 12, 2026. The ship measures 225 metres long and 32 metres wide and was travelling from Russia to Las Palmas in Spain when the coast guard intervened.