Sweden boards vessel suspected of dumping waste in Baltic Sea

The Swedish Coast Guard on Thursday boarded a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier suspected of dumping waste in the Baltic Sea, Sweden's civil defence minister said.

"During the afternoon, I have received information that [the coast guard] in Swedish waters has boarded a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier outside Gothenburg, which has reportedly been observed dumping garbage in the Baltic Sea off Fårö, Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said in a post on social media, without naming the vessel.