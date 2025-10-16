Suspect extradited to South Korea over attempted drug smuggling by ship

South Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily reports that an individual was recently extradited from Argentina to South Korea as part of an investigation into an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country earlier this year.

The individual, who has been identified only as a Filipino national in his 50s, has been suspected as an accomplice of a group that had attempted to bring a shipment of 57 boxes of cocaine totalling nearly two tons into South Korea via the Port of Okgye in Gangwon province.