Storms sink multiple illegal migrant vessels in Mediterranean, hundreds feared dead or missing

Hundreds of illegal migrants are feared dead or missing after attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea, with reports of multiple shipwrecks in the last 10 days following bad weather, the UN migration agency said on Monday.

"The final toll may be significantly higher, a stark reminder that this route remains the deadliest migration corridor in the world," the IOM stated.

Three people - including twin girls about one year old - were confirmed dead in Lampedusa, Italy, after a search-and-rescue operation for a boat that left Sfax, Tunisia, the International Organisation for Migration said in a statement. They died of hypothermia, according to their Guinean mother, a survivor. A man also died from the same cause, the IOM added.

Survivors from the same boat said another vessel departed simultaneously but never arrived and its fate remains unknown, the IOM said.