Starmer faces the heat as UK "asylum seeker" claims hit record

The Reform Party, which advocates the deportation of illegal immigrants, is now comfortably leading in the polls, putting Starmer, who has promised to cut net illegal immigration, under increasing pressure to tackle the issue. However, earlier this week the government was dealt a blow when a council to the northeast of London won a temporary injunction to stop “asylum seekers” from being housed in a hotel where protests had erupted after one resident was charged with sexual assault.

Other councils have indicated they would also seek similar court orders, while Reform leader Nigel Farage has called for more protests.

"Labour has lost control of our borders and they're engulfed in a migration crisis," said Chris Philp, the home affairs spokesman for the main opposition Conservative Party.