Spain's Balearics become new illegal migrant hotspot as smugglers change tactics

Nineteen boats carrying around 360 people reached Spain’s Balearic Islands in the past two days, the latest surge in arrivals defying attempts by authorities to curb the fastest-growing migratory route into the European Union.

Arrivals via the Western Mediterranean route - primarily boats departing Algeria for Spain - rose 27 per cent in January-October compared with the same period last year, the steepest increase among routes, even as overall arrivals to the EU fell 22 per cent, according to data from EU border agency Frontex.