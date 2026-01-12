Spain intercepts vessel with almost 10 tonnes of cocaine hidden in salt

Spanish police have made their largest-ever cocaine seizure on the high seas, intercepting a vessel carrying almost 10 tonnes of the drug concealed in a shipment of salt en route from Brazil to Europe, police said on Monday.

The operation led to the arrest of 13 people on board. The vessel, which ended up running out of fuel, had to be towed to port by coastguards in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, police said in a statement.