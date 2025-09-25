Spain downplays Gaza flotilla threat to Israel despite concerns over provocation

"The mandate of the mission is very clear. We are having many incidents with this flotilla and this ship is there to provide assistance to the Spanish, now also to the Belgian citizens and we are talking with other European colleagues enquiring as to whether we can do the same thing," he said.

This comes despite the reported incidents remaining unverified.

He added that the mandate of the aid flotilla was also clear: "We are talking about a peaceful humanitarian flotilla...that is no threat to anyone, no threat for Israel."