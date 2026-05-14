South Korean trader gets six-year jail term for smuggling Russian crabs worth $2m

The Supreme Court of South Korea has sentenced a local seafood trader to six years' imprisonment for smuggling Russian snow crab and king crab worth approximately KRW3 billion (US$2 million).
The court's Second Division has also ordered the unnamed defendant to pay a fine of KRW15 million (US$10,000) and to forfeit around KRW3.69 billion (US$2.5 million) in connection with theft, violation of the Korea Customs Act, and other charges.
An investigation revealed that the defendant stole and illegally distributed KRW3 billion worth of Russian snow crab, king crab and other species over a period of 14 months beginning in February 2023.
The court found that, with the aid of 17 accomplices, the defendant used a refrigerated truck to steal seafood that had been imported through the ports of Sokcho and Donghae. The stolen seafood, which totalled more than 62,000 kg, was supposed to have been transported to a bonded warehouse following unloading at the ports.
A lower court had already found the defendant guilty of all charges in relation to the theft. The defendant's counsel later filed an appeal, which was ultimately dismissed by the Supreme Court.
The 17 accomplices have meanwhile been indicted separately and have also been sentenced. The sentences that have been handed down range from one year and six months to four years and four months.