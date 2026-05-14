South Korean trader gets six-year jail term for smuggling Russian crabs worth $2m

The Supreme Court of South Korea has sentenced a local seafood trader to six years' imprisonment for smuggling Russian snow crab and king crab worth approximately KRW3 billion (US$2 million).

The court's Second Division has also ordered the unnamed defendant to pay a fine of KRW15 million (US$10,000) and to forfeit around KRW3.69 billion (US$2.5 million) in connection with theft, violation of the Korea Customs Act, and other charges.

An investigation revealed that the defendant stole and illegally distributed KRW3 billion worth of Russian snow crab, king crab and other species over a period of 14 months beginning in February 2023.