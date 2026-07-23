South Korea detains foreign cargo ship for breaching UN sanctions

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a foreign-flagged commercial vessel has been detained for violating UN Security Council sanctions imposed on North Korea.

The detained vessel is the Tanzania-registered bulk carrier Prada, which arrived at the Port of Pyeongtaek on March 13 of this year and has remained there ever since.

The 2008-built, 17,400DWT vessel was previously flagged to China and had operated under the names Hua Tai Shan and Sophia.