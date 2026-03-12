South Africa intercepts Chinese fishing vessels for unauthorised entry into its waters

South Africa has intercepted four Chinese-flagged fishing vessels for unauthorised entry into its territorial waters, its fisheries minister said on Thursday.

Police and fishery control officers placed the vessels, owned by Shenzhen Shuiwan Pelagic Fisheries, under guard at the Port of Cape Town.

Authorities charged the masters of the vessels and imposed an administrative penalty of 400,000 rand ($24,118). The owner of the vessels paid the fine, and they departed South African waters.

"South Africa will not tolerate the unlawful use of its maritime zones," Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Willie Aucamp said in a statement.