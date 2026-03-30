Six-day ordeal at sea claims lives of 22 illegal migrants off Greece

22 illegal migrants have died off the coast of Greece after spending six days at sea in a rubber boat, the Greek Coast Guard said in a statement late on Friday. 26 people were rescued by a Frontex European border agency vessel off the island of Crete.

"During the journey, the passengers (of the rubber boat) lost their orientation and remained at sea for six days without water and food," it said.

Rescued illegal migrants told authorities that 22 of them died while at sea and the bodies were thrown overboard on the orders of one of the traffickers, the statement said.