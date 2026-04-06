Ships rescue 32 illegal migrants near Italy, 71 declared missing

Two merchant vessels near the Italian coast recovered the bodies of two illegal migrants and rescued 32 survivors from a boat trying to cross to Europe from Libya on Easter weekend, open-borders activist groups said, citing the survivors as saying 71 others were lost at sea.

The victims were transferred to an Italian Coast Guard patrol boat and brought to the Italian island of Lampedusa, said the groups Mediterranea Saving Humans and Sea-Watch.

Italy's interior ministry said it had no comment on the report. The Italian Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sunday is Easter, a major holiday in Italy.

Survivors said their ship had originally included 105 passengers, with 71 lost at sea, said the groups.