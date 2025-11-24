Ship's chief officer, three others charged after 525 kg of cocaine found off Western Australia coast

Later that day, Western Australia Police Force and Australian Federal Police officers collected the bundles off the coast of Lancelin, about 125 kilometres north of Perth, with the seizure estimated to contain about 525 kg of cocaine.

The Australian Border Force said forensic specialists are examining the seized drugs to determine the exact weight and purity, but it is estimated this shipment could have been distributed as more than 2.6 million individual street deals with a street value of more than AU$170 million (US$110 million).

The WA JOCTF will allege the drugs were dropped into the ocean from an international livestock carrier on its way to Fremantle Harbour.