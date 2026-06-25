Ship suspected of criminal involvement intercepted near Solomon Islands

Authorities in the Solomon Islands recently intercepted a foreign-flagged commercial vessel that has been suspected of involvement in transnational organised criminal activities.

Working in collaboration with international partners, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and Solomon Islands Customs interdicted the suspect vessel and brought it to Honiara as part of an investigation into its activities.

The vessel has been identified as the general cargo ship Wealth, which currently sails under the flag of Belize. The 19 crewmembers have also been detained.