Ship reported attempted boarding off Somalia coast, UKMTO says

A ship sailing in waters east of Mogadishu, Somalia, reported an attempted boarding by unauthorised individuals, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Monday.
"The master reports that four unauthorised persons attempted to board his vessel," UKMTO said in a statement.
"The small craft came from a mothership approximately five nautical miles to the east of his vessel. The small craft returned to the mother vessel after it was challenged by the vessel.
"The master reports the small craft with grey and white hull headed towards mothership five nautical miles to the east when warning shots were fired, all crew are reported safe and transiting to the next port of call.
"All crew are reported safe and transiting to the next port of call. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."
