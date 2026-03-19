Seventeen bodies recovered in Comoros from boat carrying African illegals

Seventeen bodies have been recovered from a boat carrying illegal African migrants that was found on the coast of Comoros, the Indian Ocean archipelago's interior minister said on Thursday.

Authorities said they believed the migrants were attempting to reach Mayotte, a French territory located between Mozambique and Madagascar.

The vessel was discovered late on Wednesday after residents of the coastal town of Mitsamiouli heard cries for help and alerted police, a local hospital director told Reuters.