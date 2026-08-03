Second Russian "shadow" tanker intercepted as EU crackdowns escalate

An EU naval mission led by Italy boarded a tanker from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" on Sunday, the second such operation in less than two weeks as Europe intensifies scrutiny of vessels suspected of helping Moscow circumvent oil sanctions.

Italy's Defence Ministry said the Toa Payoh, a tanker subject to EU sanctions, was intercepted west of the Sicilian island of Pantelleria while sailing from Benin to Istanbul.

The vessel had switched to a Cameroon registry only last week, according to a source familiar with the operation. Maritime authorities launched the inspection to verify that the tanker was legally entitled to fly the Cameroon flag and that its registration documents were valid.

The source said the EU naval mission, named operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini, did not have the authority to seize vessels during such inspections, meaning the Toa Payoh was not detained.