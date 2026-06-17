Russian ports owner detained over contract killing investigation

Prominent Russian businessman Ilya Traber has been detained in connection with an investigation into a suspected contract killing, Russian media reported on Wednesday.

There was no official confirmation of the reports, and a company linked to Traber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Traber, 75, has been a leading business figure for decades in the northern city of St Petersburg, where he has held extensive investments in ports and logistics. Local news outlet Fontanka said searches were underway at Traber's properties and one of his associates was also detained.