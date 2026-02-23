Reform UK proposes sweeping crackdown on illegal migration

Britain's conservative Reform UK party unveiled "radical" plans on Monday to stop what it called an illegal migration "invasion", promising to create an agency to deport thousands of illegal migrants and to leave human rights treaties if it wins power.

With Reform ahead in opinion polls before an election due no later than August 2029, the party led by veteran campaigner Nigel Farage is ramping up policy announcements to try to convince Britain it is ready to govern.

Zia Yusuf, Reform's policy chief on home affairs, described illegal migration levels into Britain as a "national security emergency", one demanding measures such as a new Deportation Command - similar to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Our country is being invaded...Make no mistake, as Home Secretary (interior minister) I will end and indeed reverse this invasion," Yusuf told reporters at the southern English port of Dover, the main arrival point for illegal migrants crossing the Channel from France.

Britain's governing, deeply unpopular Labour said it was already tackling illegal migration and had removed nearly 60,000 people with no legal right to remain since winning the 2024 election.

Despite having only eight lawmakers in the 650-strong British parliament, Reform is increasingly confident it can beat both Labour and the opposition conservatives in a country where illegal migration is one of voters' top concerns.