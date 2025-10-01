Polish court keeps Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream blasts in custody

A Polish court ruled on Wednesday that a Ukrainian diver, wanted by Berlin over his alleged involvement in explosions which damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline, must be kept in custody while a decision is made on whether to transfer him to Germany.

Described by both Moscow and the West as an act of sabotage, the explosions marked an escalation in the Ukraine conflict and squeezed energy supplies on the continent. No one has taken responsibility for the blasts and Ukraine has denied any role.