Poland rejects transfer of suspect to Germany over Nord Stream blasts

A Polish court on Friday ruled against handing over a Ukrainian suspect wanted by Germany in connection with the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, a decision that will please the government in Warsaw which had opposed his transfer.

Although Warsaw had said the decision over whether "Volodymyr Z." should be transferred to Germany was one for the courts alone, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier this month that handing Volodymyr Z. over was not in Poland's interest.

Tusk said the problem was not that the pipelines were blown up in September 2022, but that they were built at all.

The explosions largely severed Russian gas supplies to Europe, marking a major escalation in the Ukraine conflict and further tightening energy supplies.