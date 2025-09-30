Poland detains Ukrainian diver accused in Nord Stream pipeline blasts

“Volodymyr Z.”, a Ukrainian diver wanted by Germany over his alleged involvement in the Nord Stream explosions, has been detained in Poland, prosecutors and his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Described by both Moscow and the West as an act of sabotage, the explosions in 2022 largely severed Russian gas supplies to Europe, marking a major escalation in the Ukraine conflict and squeezing energy supplies on the continent. No one has taken responsibility for the blasts and Ukraine has denied any role.

“This morning, he was detained in a town near Warsaw,” Volodymyr Z.’s lawyer Tymoteusz Paprocki said, which was later confirmed by the Warsaw regional prosecutor’s office spokesperson.