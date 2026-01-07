Philippine Coast Guard thwarts attempted theft on anchored Ro-Ro

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) intercepted five individuals attempting to illegally board the Super Shuttle RORO 9 near Bauan, Batangas, on January 3, 2026.
The suspects were reportedly intent on committing theft while the vessel was at anchor.
Following reports of alleged illegal activity involving anchored ships, a PCG team conducted seaborne patrol operations starting at 22:00 local time.
At approximately 23:50, the team intercepted a motorised outrigger attempting to pull alongside the Ro-Ro vessel.
One individual was apprehended on the motorised outrigger, where maritime law enforcement officers recovered various cables.
After securing the perimeter, additional personnel conducted a comprehensive search of the Super Shuttle RORO 9, resulting in the apprehension of four more individuals found on board.
All five respondents were transported to the Coast Guard Sub-Station Bauan for documentation and medical examination.
The PCG stated on January 4, 2026, that it is currently preparing the appropriate legal cases for filing against the suspects.