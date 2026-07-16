Over 500 feared missing as two Rohingya boats capsize off Myanmar

Two boats carrying more than 500 people may have capsized off Myanmar's coast in recent days, UN agencies said on Thursday, as "refugees" from the war-torn country make perilous maritime journeys.

The two vessels left Myanmar's Rakhine State in late June carrying mostly ethnic minority Rohingya passengers, reportedly including some from "refugee" camps in Bangladesh, the International Organisation for Migration and the UN's refugee agency said in a joint statement, citing preliminary information.

More than 500 were feared dead, it said.

"While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life."

Nearly 900 Rohingya "refugees" died or went missing in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal last year, making it the world's deadliest maritime route for "refugees" and illegal migrants, according to the UN.