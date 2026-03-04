OPINION | Yes, it's legal to shoot "narco-subs" – but the law has better options

There is no shortage of examples of how the United States, under President Donald Trump, flaunts long-established rules of international law. While there are limited levers available to bring the United States back into line with those rules, there are ways to limit the damage.

Australia has one such opportunity in responding to the growing drug trade that is flowing across the Pacific.

An increasing number of “narco-subs” have been discovered in the Pacific Islands – most recently at the weekend in Solomon Islands. These semi-submersibles are traversing the Pacific Ocean from South America to meet growing demand for illicit drugs in Australia.