OPINION | The legalities and politics of the Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

In the Mediterranean Sea, on October 2, 2025, the Israeli Navy intercepted a 45-boat "Sumud Flotilla" that sailed from Spain intending to breach Israel’s blockade on Hamas in Gaza.

The flotilla was an expensive expression of confrontational political activism using yachts and ships. You could compare it to throwing paint from Lamborghinis and then ramming them into security checkpoints.

International law is used ever more frequently as a rhetorical tool in the war of words that accompanies the Hamas-Israel war.

“You are not allowed by international law to stop us," announced the Sumud Flotilla spokesperson, Thiago Ávila, when asked by the Israeli Navy not to proceed further. "Therefore, we do not comply with your request."

Israel and Egypt have each imposed blockades on Gaza since Hamas seized control over Gaza in 2007. The Israeli naval blockade against Hamas is legal under international law, which permits naval blockade against an enemy during armed conflict. There was undeniably an armed conflict in progress at the time of interception of the Sumud Flotilla.