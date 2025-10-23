"One out, one back": Illegal migrant deported to France returns to Britain by boat

One of the first illegal illegal migrants sent back to France under the British government’s flagship "one in, one out" deal has returned to Britain on a small boat, a minister confirmed, adding that he would be deported for a second time.

Deeply unpopular British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed a deal in July for Britain to deport some of the undocumented people arriving across the Channel back to France in return for accepting an equal number of “asylum seekers” with British family connections.