Officials: Pirates seize Togolese-flagged tanker off Yemen

A Togo-registered commercial vessel was recently boarded by pirates off the coast of Yemen and was later diverted to the waters off northeastern Somalia, the Yemen Coast Guard has confirmed.

Officials said the target of the unauthorised boarding off Yemen's Shabwa governorate was the product tanker Eureka. The ship's AIS track has shown that it is being redirected to an area off the semi-autonomous region of Puntland.

The tanker had managed to sail through the Strait of Hormuz before the outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Iran. It initially stopped at an oil terminal in Qana in Shabwa and then headed east.