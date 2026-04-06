Nine charged as part of investigation into drug import conspiracy in Victoria, Australia

Nine men have been charged for their alleged links to a syndicate behind a large-scale conspiracy to import tonnes of illicit drugs into the Australian state of Victoria and traffic drugs around the country.

The ten-month investigation, Operation Bruce Cremorne, was run by the Victorian Joint Organised Crime Taskforce (JOCTF), which includes the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Victoria Police, the Australian Border Force (ABF), and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

The alleged offenders, aged between 31 and 72, have been charged with a range of offences relating to the alleged conspiracy and the interstate trafficking of illicit drugs. Seven of them face a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.