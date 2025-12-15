Nigerian officials refute US claims regarding seized tanker

The management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) recently said that its attention has been drawn to media reports stating that the US Coast Guard, in collaboration with the US Navy, intercepted the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Skipper with IMO Number 9304667, which has been alleged to be Nigerian-owned and involved in crude oil theft and other transnational crimes.

NIMASA has issued a statement to put on record that the VLCC is not a Nigerian-flagged vessel, and its purported owner, Thomarose Global Ventures, is not registered with NIMASA as a shipping company.