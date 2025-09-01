Nigerian authorities report attempted pirate attack on tanker off Togo

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reported that an attempt had been made by pirates to board a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Guinea off Togo late last week.

At 20:53 local time on Thursday, August 28, NIMASA's C4I centre received an alert from the Maritime Domain Awareness for Trade (MDAT) Gulf of Guinea Watchkeepers regarding an attempted boarding of the Malta-flagged chemical tanker Endo Ponente near Lome Port in Togo.