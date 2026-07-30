Nigeria detains foreign-owned tanker for alleged oil theft

Authorities in Nigeria have reported the recent seizure of a foreign-owned commercial vessel over allegations of oil theft.

The target of the seizure was the São Tomé and Príncipe-registered tanker Filia, which has been suspected of illegally loading crude without authorisation or proper documentation.

The tanker, which Nigerian officials said is owned by a Hong Kong-based company, had been under observation by the Nigerian Navy for seven days just off the coast when it was detected attempting to head out to sea on the morning (local time) of July 23. A Nigerian patrol boat then moved to intercept the fleeing tanker.