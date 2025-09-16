New framework formed to enhance maritime security in Western Indian Ocean

The agreement was reached at the inaugural meeting of Working Group Three on Operational Cooperation and Coordination at Sea under the Djibouti Code of Conduct (DCoC) Jeddah Amendment, held in Mombasa, Kenya, earlier this month. All 21 signatory states of the DCoC, which seeks to combat transnational maritime crime in all its forms, are included in the framework.

"Recognising the potential of national, regional and international naval forces to assist maritime law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies to carry out their duties is a huge step in enhancing the effectiveness of maritime security," Danish Maritime Ambassador Nicolai Ruge said in his opening remarks at the meeting. "It will require close cooperation and coordination between navies and law enforcement authorities in the region."