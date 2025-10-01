Netherlands calls for EU action against Houthis following ship attack

The Netherlands called on the European Union on Wednesday to designate Yemen’s Houthis as a terrorist group, after the Iran-aligned organisation claimed responsibility for an attack on the Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, have launched numerous assaults on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, targeting ships they deem linked to Israel in what they describe as solidarity with Palestinians over Israel’s war on Gaza.