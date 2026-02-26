Nearly 8,000 illegal migrants dead or missing last year, IOM says

Almost 8,000 people died or went missing last year on perilous illegal migration routes such as across the Mediterranean and Horn of Africa, but the real toll is likely far higher as cuts in funding have hit humanitarian access and tracking of deaths, a UN agency said.

“Legal pathways for migration” are shrinking, pushing more people into the hands of smugglers, the International Organisation for Migration said, as Europe, the US and other regions ramp up enforcement and invest heavily in deterrence.

Although deaths along illegal migration routes fell to 7,667 in 2025 from nearly 9,200 in 2024 as fewer people attempted dangerous illegal journeys — particularly across the Americas — the decline reflects shrinking access to information and funding shortfalls that have hampered efforts to track fatalities, the IOM said.