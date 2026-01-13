Nearly 10 tonnes of cocaine seized in record drug bust on cargo ship off Canary Islands

Spanish authorities have seized nearly 10 tonnes of cocaine hidden aboard a foreign-registered cargo vessel while it was underway off the Canary Islands earlier this week.

The drugs, which have an estimated total street value of more than €100 million (US$120 million), were found aboard the Cameroon-flagged general cargo ship United S. Officials believe the contraband originated in South America and was to be distributed in Europe.

Operators from the GEO tactical unit of Spain's National Police Corps stormed the vessel and detained its crew on Sunday, January 11. The vessel was then brought under escort to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, but it ran out of fuel before it could arrive there.