Moroccan forces foil hijacking attempt on cargo ship

The ship, which has been identified only as sailing under the flag of Liberia, was underway some 110 kilometres off the southwestern Moroccan city of Tantan when its crew sent out an alert to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Rabat.

Moroccan armed forces officials said it remains unclear how the ship was boarded by the perpetrators, who also threatened that they will seize control of it and sail it to the Canary Islands 220 kilometres away.